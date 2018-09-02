  1. Sports
3rd in world; latest ranking of Iran’s beach soccer team

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Iranian men’s national team of beach soccer attained the rank of 3rd in the latest ranking released by Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW).

Gaining 2413 points, Iran holds the world’s 3rd rank in beach soccer, atop Russia, Italy, Tahiti and Switzerland.

Brazil and Portugal are top two teams of this ranking with 3613 and 2634 points respectively.

As far as Asian teams are concerned, Iran tops the ranking with a significant difference in total points. Japan, United Arab Emirates and Oman hold Asia’s ranks of two to four with 1223, 1076 and 712 points respectively.

In the 2017 FIFA World Soccer World Cup held in Bahamas, the Iranian team made history by winning Italy 5-3 in third-place play off and snatching the bronze medal of the event for the first time in Asia’s history.

