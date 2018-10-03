3 Iranians among nominees for beach soccer’s 2018 Best Player

According to the shortlist for the Best Player of the Year, Iranian players Mohammad Ahmadzadeh, Seyed Peyman Hosseini, and Mohammad Moradi will compete with 47 others to claim the title.

The winners will be decided by votes of the captains and coaches of all the beach soccer national teams. The awarding ceremony will be held in the coming Beach Soccer Stars 2018 Gala, which is due to take place in Dubai on November 10.

Also, winners of other awards including Best Coach of the Year, Best Women’s Player, Rising Star of the Year, Best Goal of the Year, Best Event of the Year will be decided on the event.

Here is the full shortlist of Best Player of the Year, published on October 1:

Aaron CLARKE (ENG)

ABU Azeez (NGA)

Amjad Abdallah AL HAMDANI (OMA)

ANTONIO José Mayor Hernández (ESP)

Artur PAPOROTNYI (RUS)

Babacar FALL (SEN)

BErnardo Barral MARTINS Santos (POR)

Boris NIKONOROV (RUS)

BRUNO Da Silva XAVIER (BRA)

Carlos Alfredo CARBALLO Ruiz (PAR)

CEM KESKIN (TUR)

Christian BIERMANN (GER)

Christopher TOTH (USA)

Dario RAMACCIOTTI (ITA)

Dejan STANKOVIC (SUI)

Diego VILLASEÑOR (MEX)

Dmitirii SHISHIN (RUS)

EDUARD Suárez Molina (ESP)

Elinton ANDRADE (POR)

Francisco Jesús Donaire López, DONA (ESP)

Gabriele GORI (ITA)

Gastón LADUCHE (URU)

Heimanu TAIARUI (TAH)

Ihar BRYSHTEL (BLR)

Illia SAVICH (BLR)

Jenilson Brito Rodrigues, MÃO (BRA)

João Vitor Tavares Saraiva, MADJER (POR)

Jonathan TOROHIA (TAH)

JORDAN Alexandre Grilo Santos (POR)

José Ramón MALDONADO Alonso (MEX)

Leslie ST. FLEUR (BAH)

LLORENÇ Gómez León (ESP)

Lucas Tadeu Araujo Azevedo, LUCÃO (BRA)

Luiz Alberto Do Nascimento Braga, DATINHA (BRA)

Maksiim CHUZHKOV (RUS)

Mauricio Pereira Braz De Oliveira, MAURICINHO (BRA)

Mohammad AHMADZADEH (IRN)

Mohammad MORADI (IRN)

Nassim EL HADAOUI (MOR)

Nicolas PERERA (USA)

Noel OTT (SUI)

Oleg ZBOROVSKYI (UKR)

OZU Moreira (JPN)

Pedro Pablo MORÁN (PAR)

Ramil ALIYEV (AZE)

RODRIGO Soares Da Costa (BRA)

Seyed Peyman HOSSEINI Largani (IRN)

Simone DEL MESTRE (ITA)

Takasuke GOTO (JPN)

WALID Mohammad Mohammadi (UAE)

