No halt in export of hand-woven rugs

Speaking in a meeting with the members of Iran Hand-Woven Carpet Manufacturers & Exporters Union (IRCPE) on the sidelines of 27th Persian Handmade Carpet Exhibition, he underlined the importance of marketing in new target markets and said, “we will not let the production and export of Iranian hand-woven carpet to cease.”

The deputy minister of industry added, “today, we have to deal with the issue of marketing and advertising handmade carpet seriously, because, Iran’s presence in US carpet market has ceased and effective steps should be taken in this respect to explore new target market.”

He, who is the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), proposed that one to two percent of cost for export of Iranian carpet should be received from exporters while its equivalent should be provided by the government, so that required financial resources will be provided for advertising and marketing Iranian hand-woven carpet.

It has been estimated the price of hand-woven carpet will experience a considerable price hike in the coming years, the issue of which can be beneficial for carpet weavers, producers and exporters considerably, Khosrotaj emphasized.

