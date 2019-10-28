Iran wins one silver, one bronze in 2019 Canoe Polo Asian Cup

The Iranian men’s team suffered a 7-4 defeat against Japan in the final on Sunday to settle for the silver medal. Earlier in the competition, the team had won Hong Kong 14-1, China 12-0, and Singapore 10-0 while being held with a 3-3 draw against Chinese Taipei. The team overpowered Malaysia in the semifinal.

And the Iranian women’s team gained a 4-2 victory over Japan in the third-place playoff to bring home the bronze medal of the event. The team had gained a 7-2 victory over China and a 3-1 win against Japan in the group stage before suffering a defeat against Chinese Taipei in the semis.

The event was held in China’s Deqing from October 24 to 27.

MAH/IRN83532507