Irancell wins intl. certifications for “customer-centricity standards compliance”

Irancell company was granted international certifications for ISO10002:2014 and ISO10004:2012 (customer-centricity standards compliance) after the monitoring of its customer satisfaction management system and the registering and authorizing of its launch, Irancell Public Relations reports.‌‌‌‌

Irancell, as the leading operator in obtaining customers’ satisfaction, has always made concerted attempts in order to broaden its perspective, look forward, commit itself to relationship marketing and, more importantly, practice loyalty towards its customers and the principle of customer-centricity through innovation.‌‌

Subsequent to a nine-month audit and an investigation into 116 processes of following up and resolving customers’ issues in accordance with the motto “we are one click away from you,” Irancell company, which is the greatest data operator in Iran, could obtain ISO10002:2014 for “complaints management” and ISO10004:2012 for “evaluation of customer satisfaction with after-sale services” from TÜV InterCert GmbH company.‌

The after-sales services project was initiated with the attitude of customer-centricity and with regard to the high significance of assessing the received standards continuously as well as observing the customer satisfaction principle diligently. It was through the successful implementation of this project that Irancell managed to have an effective teamwork of 2000 individuals/hours and eventually was granted the international certifications of “Customer-Centricity Standards Compliance.” ‌

It needs to be mentioned that TÜV assesses the fulfillment of required conditions stated in granted certifications by the companies on an annual basis.‌‌ In addition to the above, Irancell, as the leading operator in obtaining customer satisfaction, also received a certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) in terms of billing, charging, and IT services management by Payanehaye Dadei Novin company at the beginning of 1397.‌‌

Moreover, at the end of 1396, the national certificate and trophy of consumers' rights protection was granted to Irancell for the fifth successive year. The trophy, for which more than 800 companies were studied, was awarded to Irancell by Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Vice President of the Parliament and head of National Institute of Consumers Rights Protection, in accordance with the provisions of the Directives on Granting National Certificates and Trophies and upon assessing its performance.‌‌‌