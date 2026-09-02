  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2026, 10:53 PM

Rezaei reiterates his warning to US over continued aggression

Rezaei reiterates his warning to US over continued aggression

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei has renewed his warning to Washington over its ongoing military aggression and economic war on Iran.

"You will soon see that Iran’s new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations,” General Rezaei wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

Pointing to the mess created by the US-Israeli-imposed war and conspiracies against Iran, the security chief said the enemies of the Islamic Republic would “not only fail to escape the hell” they had created for themselves, but they would experience their utter destruction.

The warning comes amid the new US military escalation in the Persian Gulf and deadly American strikes on civilian areas of Iran, prompting the Iranian Armed Forces to retaliate with missile and drone barrages against enemy targets in the region.

MNA

News ID 247416

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