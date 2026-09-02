Resistance front united against US: Qalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told Basem Naim, Hamas's Islamic communications official, that the essence of the Resistance Front's battles lay in the war of truth against falsehood and confrontation with arrogance. Over the past 50 years, he said, the spirit of resistance had crystallised in new forms each time.

"We do not reject negotiation, but negotiation is a tool for struggle. If one day we stop fighting America and the Zionist regime in their various forms, that day will be a day of defeat," Qalibaf said.

He said that in the course of the Iran-U.S. MoU, Iran had insisted on Article 1, which addressed ending the war against Iran and its allies in the Resistance Front. The other side had initially sought a 15-point text calling for a complete halt to missile, nuclear and resistance activities, he added.

Qalibaf said all axes of the Resistance Front were integrated and must be preserved for the continuing struggle of truth against falsehood. "Today, even the pro-American governments in the region admit that America is the cause of insecurity in the region," he said.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Qalibaf said the Americans must honour their commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding before Iran moves to reopen the waterway.

Naim, for his part, said Iran's actions, both military and political, were a source of pride for the region. He said many countries were surprised by Iran's performance against the United States, but Hamas had known the enemy would be surprised when the moment of confrontation came. Palestinians, he said, would continue confronting the Zionist regime until its presence is removed from Palestinian soil.

MNA