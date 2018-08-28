Rouhani fails to convince Parl. on 4 out of 5 economic-related questions

President Hassan Rouhani appeared before the Parliament today to answer five questions raised by 82 lawmakers.

After taking the questions, each of the president’s answers were put to vote to determine whether the answers had been convincing. The results revealed that only one of Rouhani’s answers had managed to convince the lawmakers.

Lawmakers were not convinced by President Rouhani’s answer to his government’s combating of smuggling. Of 271 MPs present at the session, 123 voted in favor, 138 against and 6 in abstention of Rouhani’s answer.

Lawmakers were convinced by Rouhani’s answer to the reason behind the continuation of sanctions on the country’s banking sector despite Iran’s full commitment to the nuclear deal. 137 MPs voted in favor, 130 against and three in abstention of Rouhani’s answer.

Lawmakers were not convinced by Rouhani’s answer to his government's lack of appropriate measures to reduce the unemployment rate. Of 272 MPs present, 74 voted in favor, 190 voted against and 8 in abstention.

Lawmakers were not convinced by Rouhani’s answer to the reason behind the severe economic turndown in the past few years despite his government’s promises. 150 MPs voted against, with 116 MPs voting in favor and 6 in abstention of Rouhani’s answer.

Lawmakers were not convinced by Rouhani’s answer to the sharp decline of the Iranian rial and the hike in the value of foreign currencies. 196 MPs voted against, with only 68 lawmakers having being convinced by Rouhani’s answer. Eight MPs declined to vote.

According to Article 213 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, a report on the questions, the president’s answers, and lawmakers’ remaining unconvinced by the answers will be sent to the Judiciary to be handled within the framework of law.

MS/4387253