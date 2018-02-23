Nemati nominated for Intl. Women’s Day Award

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Iranian female archer Zahra Nemati has been nominated for the 2018 International Women’s Day Award following wining 2017 world archery athlete recently.

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Veterans and Disabled Sports Federation, the International Paralympic Committee has introduced five candidates for the International Women's Day award. This award will be given a day before March 8th and before the opening of the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games.

In addition to Zahra Nemati, four other women shortlisted by the International Paralympic Committee for the award include Esther Vegeer, a 36-year-old tennis player from the Netherlands; Hayat Khattab, head of the Paralympic Committee of Egypt, Mina Mojtahedi, President of the Finnish Paralympic Committee who is of an Iranian descent; and finally, Sara Storey, the 40-year-old cyclist from Britain who holds 16 Paralympic medals.

