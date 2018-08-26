Iranian official says Iraq security is important for region

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with a group of newly-elected Iraqi lawmakers on Sunday afternoon, during which he said that wars in the region over the past years have occurred with the aim of securing the interests of the United States and its allies.

He noted that preserving the independence, national unity and territorial integrity of Iraq against foreign intervention and terrorism is an important achievement for the people, the government and the parliament of Iraq, stressing that this achievement should be protected.

Referring to the important and strategic position of Iraq in the region, he said "Iraq plays an important role in consolidating security in the region."

He further pointed out that Iraq is both economically and geo-economically an important country.

He stressed that parliamentary diplomacy is an important instrument in international relations, adding that Iraq's return to its natural and important position in the region will play an important role in the regional stability, security and development..

The Iraqi parliamentary delegation, in turn, expressed their appreciation to the Leader of the Islamic Republic, the Iranian government and people for their support of Iraq’s security and stability in the face of terrorism and strengthening of the political process in Iraq.

KI/4385662