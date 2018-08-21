  1. Politics
Iran’s treatment of Iraqi POWs based on humanitarian, Islamic considerations

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Habibollah Sayyari said Islamic Republic’s treatment of Iraqi prisoners-of-war (POWs) was totally based on humanitarian and Islamic considerations.

Speaking in a ceremony on Monday to commemorate the return of Iranian prisoners-of-war (POWs), Sayyari compared the humane behavior of the Islamic Republic with the inhumane and cruel conduct of Saddam's regime with the prisoners-of-war. “The Ba'ath regime used every kind of torture to penetrated and influence the will and thought of our soldiers, placing them against the values of Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Revolution, however, they stood firmly against the enemy and never got on their knees, and this was a sign of victory.”

Islamic Republic of Iran behaved based on moral and Islamic considerations with Iraqi prisoners and highly regarded providing food, clothing, health care and other needs to them, he noted.



