Pres. Rouhani, cabinet pay tribute to Imam Khomeini

Concurrent with the start of the national week of government in Iran, President Rouhani and his cabinet of ministers paid an official visit to the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the southern outskirt of Tehran on Saturday morning.

The top authorities of the Iranian government then placed a wreath of flowers on the grave of the late founder of the Islamic Republic and recited the first chapter of the Holy Quran, while the grandson of Imam Khomeini, who is the custodian of the mausoleum, accompanied them.

The visit is carried out annually under the theme of “renewing allegiance to the lofty ideals of the late Imam Khomeini” to mark Government Week.

National Government Week is held every year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of President Mohammad Ali Rajaie and his Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar who were assassinated in a terrorist attack on August 31, 1981, by the MKO terrorist organization which was then sheltered in Iraq and backed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

YNG/4383415