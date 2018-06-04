‘Night of Decree’ observed in Imam Khomeini (RA) Mausoleum

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) –The ceremony of 'Night of Decree' was marked in the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) with the participation of a great number of people.

In the 19th night of Holy Month of Ramadan, which coincided with the 29th demise anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), Hojjatoleslam Hashemian addressed the people participating in Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum and pointed to the Verse 186 of Sura Baqara and said, “fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan is the practice of soul and body. The Almighty God in this holy month paves the way for the spread of virtue and pious among worshippers.”

Holy Month of Ramadan is an auspicious month that human beings set aside their desires for the God’s sake, he said, adding, “in this auspicious month, human being can establish a very closer and intimate relationship with the Almighty God.”

In addition, Holy Month of Ramadan is a month of reconciliation with the Almighty God, he emphasized.

He reiterated, “in this auspicious month, the Almighty God revealed the Glorious Quran to the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S). This month is the best time for human beings to thank God for all blessings He has bestowed to us.”

“We are in dire need of God. The Almighty God sent holy prophets, Prophet Muhammad (S) and Imam of All Believers Imam Ali (AS) and infallible Imams of household of the Holy Prophet to guide us towards prosperity,” Hoj. Hashemian concluded.

MA/4313480