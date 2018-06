TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – On the occasion of 29th death anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), a commemoration ceremony will be held today evening in the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the presence of various walks of life, state and military officials

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will address people participating in the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA).

The commemoration ceremony of 29th demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA) will be held today evening at 17:30 due to the coincidence of the ceremony with the Holy Month of Ramadan.

