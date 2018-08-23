7 ministers to appear before Parl. from Sat.

Ministers of industry, education, culture, petroleum, economy, labor, and interior will appear before relevant Parliament commissions to answer lawmakers’ questions.

The sessions will take place as President Hassan Rouhani has also been scheduled to appear before parliament on Aug. 28 to answer questions on his government's handling of the country’s economic situation.

The president’s session will take place after his cabinet’s meeting with Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on the same day.

Rouhani will be required to answer questions on the government's handling of the country’s recent economic situation, including the government’s lack of success in reigning in the currency rate and inflation, the persistence of sanctions on banking sector, the government’s failure to take appropriate measures to reduce unemployment rate, the severe economic downturn in the past few years, and the decline of the Iranian rial currency and the hike in the value of foreign currencies.

MS/FNA13970601000269