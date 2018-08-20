Rouhani to appear before Parl. on Aug. 28

Behrouz Nemati, the spokesman for the Parliament’s presiding board, said the Parliament’s session on questioning President Rouhani will take place after the cabinet’s meeting with Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. He said the cabinet meeting with the Leader will be held on August 28, following which the president will appear before the Parliament to answer the lawmakers’ questions.

The questions focus on the government's handling of the country’s recent economic situation, including the government’s lack of success in reigning in the currency rate and inflation, the continuation of sanctions on banking sector, the government’s failure to take appropriate measures to reduce unemployment rate, the severe economic downturn in the past few years, and the decline of the Iranian rial currency and the hike in the value of foreign currencies.

MS/4379547/4362698