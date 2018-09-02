Zarif appears before Parl. to answer lawmakers' questions

The Iranian top diplomat will be questioned by representatives of Tehran, Mashhad and Urmia on issues related to the status of nuclear deal negotiations with the EU, dual-nationals, foreign diplomacy to counter regional and international threats, as well as the illegal dam construction by neighboring countries.

The questioning session for Zarif comes a week after President Rouhani appeared before Parliament to answer a series of questions raised by lawmakers on his administration’s economic performance. Rouhani’s answers to four out of five questions failed to convince lawmakers, who were inquiring about his government’s combating of smuggling, a high unemployment rate, severe economic downturn, and the sharp decline of the Iranian rial.

In the past few months, Iranian lawmakers have voted to remove Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud Karbasian, as well as Minister of Labor Ali Rabiei from office, due to economic woes.

Governor of Central Bank Valiollah Seif was also removed from office, and replaced with Abdolnaser Hemmati. Seif was under fire for the national currency devaluation.

