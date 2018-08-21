Japan eyes broadening ties with Iran

He made the remark in his meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahhed on Tuesday and said, “Japanese Parliament has expressed its readiness to broaden and develop bilateral relationship in the parliamentary, healthcare and treatment fields.”

He vowed that Japanese Parliament will make its utmost effort to expand relationship between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahhed pointed to the amicable, age-old and historical relationship between the two countries in various fields and said, “we hope that Japanese Parliament will play a constructive role for achieving predefined objectives in bilateral ties.”

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahhed submitted a copy of his credential to the Japan’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Akiba on June 24 and started his mission in Japan officially.

