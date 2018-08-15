Iran, Japan to celebrate 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties

The cultural attaché of the Japanese embassy in Tehran held a meeting with Iranian veteran world champion wrestler Rasoul Khadem and proposed a symbolic wrestling match to be held between Iranian and Japanese wrestlers to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties.

Japan opened its embassy in Tehran in August 1929 and the two countries are planning to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the event in the next year.

Khadem, who is serving as the President of the National Wrestling Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, agreed with the Japanese for holding a match between the national teams of Iran and Japan in one of age ranges in 2019. Iran is slated to host the event.

The Iranian National Wrestling Federation also invited the president of the Japanese National Wrestling Federation to attend the event as a special guest.

