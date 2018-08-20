Iran’s export to Pakistan up by 66% in first four months

Mahmoud Haji Yousefipour Iran’s export to Pakistan valued at $377 million in the in the first four month of current year compared to $227 million in the same period last year, which shows a 66 percent growth.

The exports of Iranian date and chocolate to Pakistan have increased 633 and 276 percent in the aforementioned period, reaching $12 million and $7.3 million respectively.

Bitumen, petroleum, light oils, pistachios, chocolate, liquid propane and liquid hydrocarbons are among main exports of Iran to the Southeastern neighboring country.

