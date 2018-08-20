1st 50mn-lit. oil gas tanker takes berth at Shahid Beheshti port

He pointed to the infrastructures created in Chabahar region and said, “in tandem with the sublime instructions of the Leader of Islamic Revolution in line with materializing objectives of resistance economy and also promoting operational potential of the region, the first oil tanker with the capacity of transporting 50 million liters of gas oil took a berth in Quay No. 5 of Shahid Beheshti Port.

Construction of necessary infrastructures through the implementation of two 16-inch pipelines and promotion of discharge system from a 12-inch line in Quay No. 2 to two 16-inch lines in Quay No. 5 of Shahid Beheshti Port are of the main measures taken in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nakhaei pointed to the draft in the area of Quay No. 2 of the port and added, “the draft of this quay was in such a way that berthing oil tankers at high capacity was impossible but with the implementation of Quay No. 5 of the port, many problems have been removed in this respect.”

Promoting the operational potential of the region due to the coverage of distribution of oil products in eastern part of the country is of the salient advantage of using the quay, he said, adding, “taking advantage of full capacities of tankers, reducing costs, avoiding waste of time, increasing storage capacity and reducing surplus cost of transporting products with oil tankers are of the other salient advantages of the quay.”

MA/4379228