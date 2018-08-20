Iran wins intl. karate C’ships in Urmia

The 14th edition of Solidarity & Friendship Karate Male Championships kicked off on Friday and attracted about 400 karate practitioners from 14 countries including teams from France, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The tournament lasted for 4 days in 15 different divisions and wrapped up yesterday in the capital city of West Azerbaijan province, Urmia.

In the individual kata section in junior, senior and adult categories, Mohammad Mostafa Zafarizadeh and Mehdi Rezaei from Iran and an opponent from Azerbaijan received gold medals.

Iran also won the most gold medals in the kumite division in junior, senior and adult categories, followed by Turkey and Kazakhstan.

On the final day of the tournament, Iran stood at the top with 10 gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze medals followed by Turkey with 4 gold and 1 silver and 1 bronze medals and Azerbaijan with 2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals in the second and third places, respectively.

