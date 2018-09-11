Kabul asks for Tehran coop. in fighting terrorism

Heading a senior diplomatic delegation, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Afghan capital city of Kabul, on Tuesday and met with Afghanistan‘s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in Sepidar Palace in Kabul and exchanged views on important political, economic and commercial issues.

The Afghan senior official extended gratitude to Iran for contributing extensive amounts of help to Afghan people and government and added “great deal of work has been done on the document of comprehensive cooperation and the quintuplet committees with Iran’s benevolence and good will.”

He added that the national unity administration of Afghanistan is eager to complete and sign this document of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

“Terrorism is the main threat endangering Afghanistan’s national security and as a result joint cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan on fighting terrorism is necessary and the rise of shared threats makes these kinds of cooperation more necessary,” said the Afghan official.

He also attached a great deal of importance to the trilateral meeting of Iran, Afghanistan and India. He voiced hope that the meeting pave the ground for new opportunities for the people and investor of the three countries.

Araghchi, for his part, in this meeting, said that the work by three committees of the quintuplet committees on reaching the comprehensive document of joint cooperation has reached the final level.

“The work tasked with two other committees has progressed by 90 percent and the finalization of the document will lead to expansion and flourishing of the bilateral relations,” he said.

