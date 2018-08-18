  1. Politics
Iran’s Army unveils updated Bell 206 helicopter simulator

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The new Bell 206 helicopter simulator which has been updated by Iranian Army Air Force was unveiled on Saturday.

The unveiling ceremony was held on the sideline of a conference aimed at boosting synergy between Army Air Force and IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), with high-ranking Iranian commanders in attendance including Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari.

The new Bell 206 helicopter simulator is updated both in terms of software and hardware by Iranian engineers working at research department of Army Air Force, ISNA reported.

New achievements of Iranian Army Air Force has been showcased on the sideline of the aforementioned conference in its headquarters in Tehran.

