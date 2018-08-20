Leader appoints new air force chief

In his decree on Aug. 19, the Leader noted that the appointment was made upon recommendation by commander of Iran's Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and in view of Nasirzadeh’s commitment, aptitude, and invaluable experiences.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh is an F-14 Tomcat pilot and veteran of the 1980s Iraqi-imposed war on Iran. He has held the position of Air Force’s acting commander since 2017.

The Leader called on Nasirzadeh to employ and train skilled pilots, use state-of-the-art equipment, keep training regimens up-to-date and accompanied by the transfer of technical and scientific knowledge to the youth, and boost the combat preparedness of the Air Force.

He also thanked Gen. Hassan Shahsafi for his efforts and services during his term as Iran’s Air Force commander. Gen. Hassan Shahsafi has held the post since 2008.

