  1. Iran
Jul 6, 2020, 6:02 PM

Iran making military equipment based on enemies’ capacities

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – The deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras said that Iran is producing its military equipment based on the capabilities of the enemy.

"We have a good understanding of our enemies," he said on Monday while speaking in the unveiling ceremony of a new flight simulator developed domestically by experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Air Force. 

“Today, commitment and specialization are the two wings of the  Air Force”, Dadras added. 

Hailing the modern capacities of IRIAF, the Army's second-in-command said the force is able to give firm responses to threats. 

Elsewhere in his remarks, the commander described the Iranian-made flight simulator for Ilyushin Il-76, as a 'huge step', underlying that all these achievements have been obtained under the most severe sanction against Iran. 

