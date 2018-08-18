Iran stresses acceleration of 3rd Iran-Armenia power transmission line

During the meeting, where Iran's Ambassador to Yerevan Kazem Sajjadi was also in attendance, Haeri said “taking timely measures for setting up the third power transmission line from Iran to Armenia is one of the most important parts of Iran-Armenia bilateral and multilateral cooperation.”

Pointing to the importance of economic transactions between the two countries, he stressed the need for the acceleration and finalization of the project.

Construction of the third high-voltage power transmission line from Iran to Armenia is an important part of energy cooperation between Iran, Armenia, Georgia and Russia, Haeri said, calling for further efforts by Sanir Co. and the Armenian power company to accelerate the process.

Gregorian, for his part, also referred to the fresh programs by the Armenian government to promote the interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and said Yerevan is willing to implement agreements between the two countries to resolve and finalize the third power transmission line between the two countries.

He highly regarded Armenia’s ties with the Islamic Republic, expressing his government's willingness to implement the agreements.

