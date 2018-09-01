  1. Politics
1 September 2018 - 10:21

Tehran, Yerevan eye increased parliamentary coop.

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – The heads of Armenia-Iran parliamentary friendship groups met in Yerevan on Friday and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation.

Armenian MP Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of Armenia-Iran parliamentary friendship group, touched upon the appropriate level of ties between the two countries saying that Yerevan is eager to further strengthen relations with Tehran.

Ramezanali Sobhanifar, Iranian parliamentarian who is the head of Iran-Armenia parliamentary friendship group, said for his part that Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Armenia in all domains, especially in energy.

He went on to say that the issue of exporting Iran’s gas to other countries via Armenia should be put on the agenda of future talks.

Elsewhere he expressed Iranian companies’ readiness to establish hydroelectric, wind and solar power plants in Armenia.

Touching upon the potentials of Meghri free zone in the border of the two countries, he highlighted the role of parliaments in adoption of laws and regulations to encourage and facilitate investment in the region.

