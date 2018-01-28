Japanese amb. pays tribute to Iranian paraplegic

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Hiroyasu Kobayashi praised Iranian resident back in Japan Mohammad Pashai for helping his disabled compatriots in Iran.

Iranian resident of Japan Mohammad Pashai, who became paralyzed from waist down in an accident at his workplace, founded Mint Association in 2010 to help his disabled compatriots in Iran.

His charity helps the disabled people by sending them secondhand wheelchairs and other assistive devices.

The Japanese embassy has also joined him to help the people with disabilities by donating disability equipment.

Ambassador of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. Hiroyaso Kobayashi announced on Sunday that his embassy will continue its contribution to Mr. Pashai’s humanitarian efforts in supporting Iranian disabled people.

The Japanese ambassador also praised him for his efforts in bringing the two countries of Iran and Japan closer to each other.

