Culture minister calls for focusing on national unity, amity

Speaking on Thursday in a joint meeting of public culture councils held in Zanjan province, he said, “monitoring current situation, solving pertinent problems and developing social and cultural activities in the country are of the main tasks of the public culture councils.”

Nowadays, there are several social and cultural ills both in provincial, national and regional revels, he said, adding, “solving social and cultural problems should be followed up strictly through synergy and cooperation of all responsible organizations.”

He put the number of internet users in 2000 at 250,000 while the said figure has currently reached to more than 40 million.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the necessity of strengthening the culture of national unity and amity as well as preserving national interests in the country and said, “at the current situation where the country is facing cultural invasion, strengthening public culture sector is a must.”

Zanjan province enjoys suitable situation in the indexes of health, social and religious fields, he said, adding, "this province can be turned into one of the exemplary provinces in the country in the field of practicing public culture."

At the end of this expert-level meeting held in the public culture councils of Zanjan province, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and Zanjan province’s governor-generalship in order to develop infrastructures and cultural activities in this province.

MA/IRN83003247