IRGC unveils LSF technology for underprivileged areas

At a ceremony at the HQ of IRGC ground forces commandership, the domesticized technology of light-weight steel frames (LSF) was unveiled.
Brigadier General Rouhollah Nouri, the Deputy Commander of IRGC ground forces was present at the event.
The technology is achieved to re-build houses in under-privileged areas of Iran, especially those areas hit by earthquakes.
The IRGC has been actively contributing to providing services to under-privileged areas in the last ten years.
In countries such as Japan, light-weight steel construction is widely used. In Germany, however, is has yet to find much resonance.
YNG/ 4198567
