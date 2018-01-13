IRGC unveils LSF technology for underprivileged areas

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – At a ceremony at the HQ of IRGC ground forces commandership, the domesticized technology of light-weight steel frames (LSF) was unveiled.

Brigadier General Rouhollah Nouri, the Deputy Commander of IRGC ground forces was present at the event.

The technology is achieved to re-build houses in under-privileged areas of Iran, especially those areas hit by earthquakes.

The IRGC has been actively contributing to providing services to under-privileged areas in the last ten years.

In countries such as Japan, light-weight steel construction is widely used. In Germany, however, is has yet to find much resonance.

