Iranian Yazd, Austrian Linz to become sister cities: Yazd city council

“There are a lot of cultural similarities between Yazd and Linz, thus a number of Yazd city council members are seeking to create sisterhood between the two cities,” Gholamali Sefid, the head of Yazd City Council said on Saturday afternoon.

Sefid also expressed hope that the Austrian ambassador to Iran, who had recently visited the city, would help in that regard.

He also pointed to the existing potentials in Yazd province for investment, adding "Yazd is a very good place for investment in solar energy, and many European and Asian countries have also discovered these potentials and called for investment in this field.”

"Investors have either applied for constructing solar power plants on rooftops of houses, or for the construction of large solar power plants in appropriate places in Yazd," he said.

Saying that Yazd has already been introduced as a sustainable energy city by the Energy Globe Foundation, the official noted that the foundation is in Austria, and this introduction shows that there is a good knowledge of Yazd in Austria.

He also called for increased communications between Yazd and Austria in the field of tourism, saying “if a flight route between Austria and Yazd-Isfahan and Shiraz is established, the [European] country can join Iran tourism triangle.”

