Iranian Gorgan, Chinese Guangzhou to become sister cities

The MoU was signed by Abdolreza Dadboud, mayor of Gorgan, and Wen Guohui, mayor of Guangzhou in a meeting held in Guangzhou on Saturday.

As per the agreement, the two cities will explore the avenues for expanding cooperation in cultural, educational, economic and business fields as well as sports and sharing experience in urban governance.

According to Dadboud, the MoU aims at helping the cities to cooperate and achieve top results in an inclusive and innovative way.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Gorgan mayor is visiting Guangzhou to attend the “2018 Global Mayors' Forum” which kicked off on Friday.

More than 700 guests and representatives from 105 cities and local governments in 39 countries attended the opening ceremony.

The forum focuses on pressing topics. Among them are open and inclusive innovations in urban governance, the use of blockchain for metropolitan and urban management, urban development in bay areas, the Belt and Road Initiative and urban construction, cultural inheritance and innovation for future cities, as well as urban transportation.

MR/IRN83127672