Shiraz-Nanjing ink sisterhood agreement

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – The sisterhood agreement between Iran’s Shiraz and China’s Nanjing was inked on Friday by the municipals of these two cities.

This agreement will pave the way for boosting cooperation of the two cities in scientific, academic, cultural and tourism fields, said the municipal of Shiraz Heidar Eskandar-Pour on the sideline of signing the sisterhood agreement in Nanjing.

Touching upon the similarities of Shiraz and Nanjing in gardens, universities and their potential for tourism, he said that exchanging students and faculty members, especially in the field of urban management, is among the main programs of this agreement.

Shiraz and Nanjing are among the ancient cities which both had played the role of capital in Iran and China, and this demonstrates the significant status of these cities and their great potential, said Lan Shaomin, the municipal of Nanjing on the same event.

Shiraz has already signed another sisterhood agreement with China’s Chongqing.

