NIOC reviews Gazprom offer to develop North Pars gas field

Following US pullout from JCPOA on May 8 and reinstating the unilateral sanctions aginst Iran, some European companies decided to leave Iran, but a number of others, including Gazprom, voiced willingness to continue presence, despite sanctions' risks.

Meanwhile, NIOC discussed and reviewed the Russian Gazprom's proposal to develop Kangan and Dalan reserves in North Pars gas field.

Discovered in 1967, North Pars Gas Field is one of the biggest independent gas fields in the world, located some 120 kilometers south east of Bushehr province in water depths of 2 to 30 meters in the Persian Gulf.

Gazprom had recently submitted proposals to the NIOC to study Changuleh and Cheshmekhosh fields recently.

If the NIOC agrees with the offer, negotiations for development and investment in these oilfields will begin.

Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zanganeh had already announced that Russian Gazprom had announced readiness to contribute to the project for transfer of Iranian gas to Pakistan and India.

He noted that Iran in return voiced willingness for the export of Iranian gas and Gazprom was to make coordination with India and Pakistan in that respect.

KI/IRN82980710