Some OPEC members act in accordance with US interest: Zanganeh

“Some members are interpreting the latest OPEC decision on oil output differently, and this is wrong” he said, highlighting that they are making their oil output decisions “in accordance with the policies of the US.”

Asked whether an extraordinary session of OPEC would be held to discuss the issue, Zanganeh told ICANA that no special session is needed in this regard.

No member country should be allowed to take over another member country’s share of production, he added.

Zanganeh sent a letter to OPEC president in early August, complaining about some members' attempts to redistribute over-conformity in production adjustment level among themselves, and attempts to hand over OPEC countries’ over-conformity to non-OPEC countries.

Elsewhere, the minister said that raising the price of gasoline in the country is not on the agenda.

