Iran determined to boost parliamentary ties with CIS countries

“The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been based on further bolstering of relations with the countries of Central Asia,” said Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The senior lawmaker made the remarks on Wednesday during his meeting with the ambassadors of the countries of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) to Tehran.

Referring to friendly ties between the neighboring countries, Falahatpisheh asserted that Iran’s relations with the Central Asian countries have always been mildly developing and growing in the past 3 decades.

“Iran Parliament welcomes the expansion of parliamentary ties with the parliaments of the Central Asian countries and is ready to remove the barriers obstructing the expansion of bilateral cooperation,” he highlighted.

