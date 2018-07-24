Germany vows Iran-India oil deals despite US pressures

“I am not a salesman for Iran but I have an impression that India is willing to continue buying oil from Iran and this will be a very important statement,” Annen told Indian media, as quoted by Sputnik news agency. He said the US attempts to force its allies to join new anti-Iranian sanctions are "irritating, to put it mildly."

Last week, Reuters reported that India’s Oil Ministry has asked refiners to prepare for a “drastic reduction or zero” imports of Iranian oil from November, when US sanctions against Iran start.

“(India) has asked refiners to be prepared for any eventuality, since the situation is still evolving. There could be drastic reduction or there could be no imports at all,” Reuters wrote quoting its sources.

While India doesn’t recognize unilateral US sanctions against Iran, the country is exposed to the US financial system and could get caught in the crossfire. Washington could target Indian companies and banks that do business with Iran.

MAH/PR