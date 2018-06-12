No need to import wheat in current year: official

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Senior Adviser to the Ministry of Agriculture Esmaeil Esfandiaripour said, “with the coordination made in this regard, the country will be self-sufficient in wheat production in the current year (started March 21, 2018).

In this regard, there is no need to import this strategic product into the country in the current year, he maintained.

He made the above remarks during his visit to wheat farms in Bouein Zahra city, southeast Qazvin province, and said, “logical policies were taken by the government in this regard, based on which, the country will not need to import this strategic agricultural product into the country in current year.”

Statistics show that the government has purchased three million tons of wheat in guaranteed form from wheat farmers in the country since the beginning of wheat purchase season, he added.

About 150,000 tons of wheat seed has been purchased for the upcoming farming year, he said, adding, “guaranteed purchase of wheat still underway in various provinces of the country.”

Provinces of Khuzestan, Golestan and Fars account for the maximum share of guaranteed wheat purchase in the current year.

In conclusion, deputy minister of Agriculture and wheat project commissioner said that 5.8 million ha agricultural land area has been earmarked to the cultivation of wheat in the country.

