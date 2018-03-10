$4.5bn agricultural products exported in 10 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Deputy Minister of Agricultural Jihad for Planning and Economic Affairs Abdol-Mahdi Bakhshandeh said, “over 4.7 million tons of agricultural produce, valued at approx. $4.542 billion, were exported from the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2017) up to the end of Iranian month of Dey (Jan. 22), showing a considerable 4.5 and 12.29 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

The maximum exports volume of agricultural sector in terms of weight is related to agricultural, horticultural and livestock sectors as much as 62.36, 22.88 and 11.82 percent respectively, he maintained.

Given the above issue, maximum exports volume in terms of value is related to the agricultural, horticultural and livestock sectors as much as 48.62, 24.77 and 16.61 percent respectively.

In the same period, 1.1 million tons of horticultural produce, valued at $2.208 billion, were exported from the country while 2.9 million tons of agricultural produce, valued at $1.125 billion, were shipped out of the country.

He went on to say that 109,000 tons of pistachio, valued at $972 million, were exported from the country in the 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21, 2017 to Jan. 22, 2018).

In the same period, 180 tons of saffron, valued at $255 million, and 194,000 tons of date, valued at $191 million, were exported from the country, he maintained.

The deputy minister of agriculture went on to say that 347,000 tons of green apple, valued at $142 million, were exported from the country in the same period.

In the end, Deputy Minister of Agricultural Jihad for Planning and Economic Affairs Abdol-Mahdi Bakhshandeh stated that 236,000 tons of wheat, valued at $84 million, were exported from the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21, 2017 to Jan. 22, 2018), showing a considerable 1317 and 724 percent hike in terms of volume and value respectively.

Ma/4247791