Iran fourth major fig producer in world: official

The General Director of Tropical and Subtropical Fruits Department of Agriculture Ministry, Masoud Latifian, said Tuesday that Iran is annually producing some 80,000 tons of figs and ranks fourth in world’s fig production.

He went on to say that Turkey, annually producing some 255,000 tons of fig, ranks first in this regard, adding that totally some 1 million tons of this fruit is harvest per year across the globe.

As reported by World Atlas website on June 1, Egypt and Morocco are the second and third big producers of fig while Algeria, Greece, Syria, the US and Spain stand below Iran in this ranking.

