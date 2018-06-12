Intl. ‘Group B Nights’ concerts staging in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – As Iran has been drawn in the Group B of 2018 Russia World Cup along Spain, Portugal and Morocco, Sazzbuzz cultural group is going to hold special concerts in which Iranian, Spanish and Portuguese musicians will perform.

Legendary vocalist Shahram Nazeri and Lian Band from Iran, guitarist and composer José Luis Montón from Spain and vocalist Camané from Portugal will perform in this 2-night event.

Concerts will be hold on June 18 and 19 at Tehran’s Vahdat (Roudaki) Hall.

In a statement, Sazzbuzz group notes that football is a tool which connects millions of individuals around the globe and music is the common language of all people of the world. “Following the attendance of Team Melli at World Cup at considering that this group has already organized various music events, the idea ‘Group B Nights’ came to our mind.”

