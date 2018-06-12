Intl. ‘Group B Nights’ concerts staging in Tehran

Legendary vocalist Shahram Nazeri and Lian Band from Iran, guitarist and composer José Luis Montón from Spain and vocalist Camané from Portugal will perform in this 2-night event.
Concerts will be hold on June 18 and 19 at Tehran’s Vahdat (Roudaki) Hall.
In a statement, Sazzbuzz group notes that football is a tool which connects millions of individuals around the globe and music is the common language of all people of the world. “Following the attendance of Team Melli at World Cup at considering that this group has already organized various music events, the idea ‘Group B Nights’ came to our mind.”
