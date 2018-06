'Khandevaneh' TV show releases special clip for Team Melli

TEHRAN, Jun. 9 (MNA) – Iranian popular TV program 'Khandevaneh' released a special song and clip in support of Iran's national football team ahead of competitions in World Cup 2018. The clip is essentially made by Mohammad Bahrani who is the voice actor of Jenab Khan, one of the most popular fictional characters of Iran's TV in past 3 years.