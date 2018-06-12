German firms eye extensive coop. with Iran after US JCPOA pullout

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The executive director of German Machine Tool Manufacturers Association (VDW) Wilfried Schäfer on Monday said that German companies are vehemently interested in continuing activity in Iran’s lucrative market after US pullout from JCPOA.

In spite of US pullout from JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), he emphasized that international community should take decisive steps to maintain global order and counter the US unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran, he said, adding, “we are deeply interested in continuing our activities in Iran’s profitable market, so we are waiting for the clear-cut announcement of EU political position in this respect.”

Speaking in press briefing on the sidelines of AMB IRAN 2018 (International Industrial and Metalworking Technologies Exhibition), Schäfer pointed to the latest situation of this company for having presence in Iranian market in the wake of US withdrawal from JCPOA and said, “organizers of this prestigious exhibition, i.e. Messe Stuttgart and German Machine Tool Manufacturers Association (VDW) should adopt joint decisions in this regard.”

“We expect EU to throw its heavyweight on Iran in this respect, so that organizers of AMB Iran 2018 must inform this significant issue to its member companies precisely,” Schäfer maintained.

Schäfer termed the US unilateral pullout from JCPOA ‘injustice and unwise’ and called on the international community to take logical steps in order to maintain global order.

For his part, CEO of Shahr-e Aftab International Exhibition Mohammad Ra’oouf Ghaderi said that exhibition industry has never been sanctioned.So far, more than 140 exhibition pavilions from 12 countries are ready to take part in this prestigious exhibition including Iran, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, China, Taiwan, Japan, Czech Republic and Russia.

The exhibition can pave suitable ground for joint trade and investment talks in the field of improving and enhancing Iranian industries for transferring technical knowhow and knowledge.

