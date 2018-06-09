Iran’s army holds Zolfaghar 97 war game in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The public relations department of Iran’s army announced on Saturday that AJA University of Command and Staff held an on map tactic war-game.

“The on map tactic war-game of Zolfaghar 97 was held for the students of the 28th class of the AJA University of Command and Staff (DAFOOS), at the venue of the university in Tehran, early on Tuesday,” said an announcement issued by the public relations department of Iran’s army on Saturday.

“The joint war-game was held in a course of five days with the aim to heighten the level of students’ readiness and their more familiarity with the sequence of command and staff,” reads the statement.

AJA University of Command and Staff (DAFOOS), formerly named War University is the staff college of Islamic Republic of Iran Army, located in Tehran.

