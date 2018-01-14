Military delegation visits AJA univ.

A delegation consisting of military affiliates of 25 foreign countries visited on Saturday AJA University of Command and Staff (DAFOOS) and discussed defensive, educational issues with the university commander.

The said delegation which consisted of 32 military affiliates from 25 foreign countries visited the university headquarters.

The delegation visited classes on air defense, navy and army, went to the library, and the class on electronic warfare and attended the exhibition of the historical documents of the Persian Gulf.

