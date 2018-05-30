Decline in trade through Mehran border crossing under investigation

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) says the reasons for the decline in exports through Mehran crossing on the border with Iraq are being investigated.

Foroud Asgari said in the western city of Ilam that exports through Mehran border crossing declined by 5% during last Iranian year (1396) compared to the year before (1395).

Asgari said that negotiations with Iraqi officials on the other side of the border are underway to look into the causes of the decrease.

Pointing out that border customs bodies have to pursue the trade problems with neighboring countries, the Iranian officials said that necessary facilities and equipment will be provided to facilitate and accelerate the export of goods through Mehran border gate

Asgari further noted that Iraq is the third destination for Iranian products, stressing that the reasons behind the decline through this important border crossing should be investigated.

