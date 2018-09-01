  1. Culture
14 antiquities seized from smugglers in Jiroft

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Fourteen antique items, dating back to the 3rd millennium BC, were found in southeastern Iran, said the prosecutor's office and the revolutionary court in Jiroft, Kerman province.

Hossein Salami stressed that the judiciary system, by all means, will fight against the illicit trafficking of antiquities, adding “after a series of operations by IRGC intelligence forces in Jiroft, the traffickers’ attempt to smuggle 14 antique items from Iran was foiled.

The discovered objects were worth millions of dollars, he added.

Jiroft prosecutor also announced that the cultural objects date back to the 3rd millennium BC, adding “the smugglers fled because the region where the antiquities were found, was mountainous and impassable.”

