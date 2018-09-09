Iranian company halts medicine exports to Iraq, Afghanistan

“Soha Pharmaceutical Company produces about 103 types of medicine in the format of cardiovascular, digestive and muscle pain medications" the CEO said on the sidelines of the visit of journalists to Helal Ahmar (Red Crescent) pharmaceutical factories on Sunday.

Production lines of the company are fully operational, he said, adding, however that the company faces a number of problems including shortage of cash flow, the hike in the value of foreign currencies, as well as supply of raw materials for production of medicine.

Soha Pharmaceutical Company accounts for about 10% to 12% drug production share in the domestic market, he said.

He added that his company's exports to Iraq and Afghanistan has recently been halted due to Iran's new economic policies. Yousefi put the total exports value of Iranian pharmaceuticals to the two neighboring countries at something between $50,000 and $100,000, which accounts for about 5-6 percent of the company's total production.

