Iran, China ink MoU on chess federations

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Chess Federations of Iran and China for broadening and enhancing bilateral relationship in the relevant field.

The MoU was inked between the two countries of Iran and China on the sidelines of International Silk Road Chess Competitions.

In this regard, representative of Iranian Chess Federation inked a cooperation agreement with a number of officials at Chinese Chess Federation.

The signing and sealing ceremony was attended by representatives of Chinese Chess Federation and Mojtaba Daneshfar Chairman of Tehran province Chess Board.

Exchanging chess players in the international competitions including invitation of Chinese chess team to attend Paytakht Chess Cup, organizing training camps, dispatching trainer to promote technical knowhow and knowledge of chess players as well as boosting chess knowhow in academic level have been cited as the most important provisions stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

